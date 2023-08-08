







The MTV VMAs is one of the biggest events in the music industry, which celebrates and honours achievements in the music video medium, recognising outstanding music videos and performances from various artists and genres.

This year, the prolific pop singer Taylor Swift takes the lead along with SZA, both with eight and six nominations respectively, including ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Kill Bill’ in the Video of the Year category. Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras follow close behind each with five nominations.

This marks the first year that only women have been nominated for the Artist of the Year award, with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and Taylor Swift all up for taking home the biggest win of the year.

Other nominees include Paramore, Adele, Blackpink, Fall Out Boy, Metallica, and more. There are also over 30 first-time nominees this year, including Boygenius, Ice Spice, and others.

The VMAs have also added a new category this year – Best Afrobeats, the third genre-specific category introduced this century following Latin and K-Pop. The others – Rock, Alternative, R&B, Pop and Hip-Hop were all introduced last century.

MTV VMAs 2023: The complete list of nominees

Video of the Year

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: ‘Booty’ – Saucy Santana

September 2022: ‘Until I Found You’ – Stephen Sanchez

October 2022: ‘golden hour’ – JVKE

November 2022: ‘Conceited’ – Flo Milli

December 2022: ‘Colorado’ – Reneé Rapp

January 2023: ‘All The Way Over’ – Sam Ryder

February 2023: ‘GOATED’ – Armani White

March 2023: ‘Becky’s So Hot’ – Fletcher

April 2023: ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ – Tomorrow X Together

May 2023: ‘Princess Diana’ – Ice Spice

June 2023: ‘Losing You’ – FLO

July 2023: ‘That Part’ – Lauren Spencer Smith

Best Collaboration

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

‘I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat

‘Gotta Move On’ – Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

‘TQG’ – KAROL G & Shakira

‘Creepin’ (Remix)’ – Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

Best Pop

‘Swine’ – Demi Lovato

‘Dance the Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Eyes Closed’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Trustfall’ – P!NK

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

‘Gotta Move On’ – iddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

‘STAYING ALIVE’ – DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby

‘Tomorrow 2’ – GloRilla & Cardi B

‘Just Wanna Rock’ – Lil Uzi Vert

‘Kant Nobody’ – Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX

‘Superhero (Heroes and Villains)’ – Metro Boomin ft. Future

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

‘The Teacher’ – Foo Fighters

‘Lost (Original Version)’ – Linkin Park

‘Tippa My Tongue’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘The Loneliest’ – Måneskin

‘Lux Æterna’ – Metallica

‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ – Muse

Best Alternative

‘Edging’ – Blink-182

‘The Film’ – Boygenius

‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’ – Fall Out Boy

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘This Is Why’ – Paramore

‘Stuck’ – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Best Latin

‘Funk Rave’ – Anitta

‘Where She Goes’ – Bad Bunny

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

‘un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira

‘Despechá’ – Rosalía

‘Acróstico’ – Shakira

Best R&B

‘Stay’ – Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye

‘How Does It Feel’ – Chlöe ft. Chris Brown

‘Creepin’ (Remix)’ – Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy

‘Shirt’ – SZA

‘Favorite Song’ – Toosii

‘Love In The Way’ – Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

‘Girls’ – Aespa

‘Pink Venom – Blackpink

‘Cupid’ – Fiffty Fifty

‘Super’ – Seventeen

‘S-Class’ – Stray Kids

‘Sugar Rush Ride’ – Tomorrow X Together

Best Afrobeats

‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

‘It’s Plenty’ – Burna Boy

‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys

‘Bandana’ – Fireboy DML & Asake

‘People’ – Libianca

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

‘2 Sugar’ – Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr

Video for Good

‘If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)’ – Alicia Keys

‘El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente’ – Bad Bunny – “

‘Swine’ – Demi Lovato

‘Breakfast’ – Dove Cameron

‘Crushed’ – Imagine Dragons

‘La Reina’ – Maluma

Best Cinematography

‘I Drink Wine’ – Adele

‘Eyes Closed’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Lipstick Lover’ – Janelle Monae

‘Count Me Out’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Best Direction

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Falling Back’ – Drake

‘Count Me Out’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Best Art Direction

‘The Film’ – Boygenius

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Shirt’ – SZA

Best Visual Effects

‘Love From the Other Side’ – Fall Out Boy

‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ – Harry Styles

‘Void’ – Melanie Martinez

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Anti-Hero”’ – Taylor Swift

Best Choreography

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink

‘Dance the Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Waffle House’ – Jonas Brothers

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Middle of a Breakup’ – Panic! at the Disco

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Editing

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink

‘Rich Spirit’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘River’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift