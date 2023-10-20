MTV EMAs cancelled due to ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict









The MTV Europe Music Awards have been cancelled due to security concerns amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to organisers, the annual event will no longer go due to security concerns stemming from the situation in the Middle East. The awards ceremony was originally set for November 5th in Paris, with Taylor Swift having the highest number of nominations with seven, in categories including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’, and ‘Best Video’. Olivia Rodrigo and SZA closely trailed with six nominations each.

In a statement, she explained: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement continued: “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.“

Paris was set to host the awards for the first time since 1995. When the location was first announced, Bruce Gilmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, said: “The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognising music’s brightest stars.“

He continued: “Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide.”

The organisers confirmed that the event will make a comeback in November 2024.