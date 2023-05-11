Paris to host EMAs for first time since 1995









Paris is set to host the MTV Europe Music Awards for the first time since 1995. This year’s EMAs will feature “performances from the industry’s biggest artists” and celebrate “music from around the world,” according to MTV.

Of the announcement, Bruce Gilmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, said: “The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognizing music’s brightest stars” [quotes via Variety].

He continued: “Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide.”

The event is set to take place in Paris on November 5th, 2023. The event will be broadcast live on MTV in over 150 countries. The details of the full programme will be shared at a later date.