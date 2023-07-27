The movie star Orson Welles called a “hateful, hateful man”









The iconic status of Orson Welles is utterly undoubted. Quite simply, Welles is considered one of the most influential artists of all time for his work in the mediums of film, radio and theatre. When it comes to the narrative arts, it’s hard to look beyond Welles’ as a serious contender for one of the all-time greats.

After significantly contributing to the theatres in the 1930s, Welles delivered a widely-acclaimed radio adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The War of The Worlds. His most influential work, though, is arguably his first film Citizen Kane, which is often uttered in breaths of “the greatest movie ever made”.

Despite all the acclaim that came his way, though, Welles himself had less than kind things to say about his fellow actors and directors. According to The Guardian, several long-lost tapes were eventually uncovered from Welles’ friend’s garage and revealed the director talking down on a number of high-profile figures in the film industry.

The tapes were not made by a journalist, after all, but instead saw Welles talking openly and freely to a close friend. In that light, it’s easier to understand why the cinema icon felt comfortable talking trash about so many of his peers, including Charlie Chaplin, James Stewart and Humphrey Bogart.

Some of Welles’ worst words were reserved for Spencer Tracy, whom many considered to be one of the greatest actors of his generation. According to Welles’, though, Tracey was actually just a “hateful” man whose appearances of any artistic worth were few and far between.

“I’m having a hard time trying to think of a great Tracy performance,” Welles said. “He was gigantic in Judgment at Nuremberg, although it is not a great picture. I couldn’t stand those romantic Katharine Hepburn things. He was just a hateful, hateful man.”

It wasn’t just actors that bore the brunt of Welles’ wrath, though, as he also called out his fellow director Alfred Hitchcock whilst managing to give James Stewart a dig along the way. “I’ve never understood the cult of Hitchcock,” the director said. “Particularly the late American movies … Egotism and laziness. And they’re all lit like television shows.”

He continued, “I saw one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen the other night [Rear Window]. Complete insensitivity to what a story about voyeurism could be. I’ll tell you what is astonishing. To discover that Jimmy Stewart can be a bad actor. Even Grace Kelly is better than Jimmy, who’s overacting.” Ouch. So actors and directors who managed to escape the wrath of Welles, even in private, might consider themselves lucky.