The movie scene that made Johnny Depp “extremely angry”









The ever-entertaining Johnny Depp has never been your conventional Hollywood heartthrob. Thanks to innate eccentricity and a notable knack for character acting, we have seen Depp portray a drunken pirate, a man with scissors for hands, a madman in a ludicrous hat, and a wide range of other kooky characters.

Depp’s cut against the grain has also revealed itself in a love-hate relationship with Hollywood. After all, despite his cinematic talent, Depp always aspired to be a rock musician. Only when his friend Nicolas Cage advised him to pursue an acting career were these earlier aspirations shelved.

Industry disillusionment and rockstar dreams aside, Depp enjoyed a prolific spell as a devoted and widely applauded actor between the 1990s and 2010s. Most iconically, he embraced the Keith Richards-inspired role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Depp instantly endeared himself to global audiences as the drunken hero of Disney’s fantasy comedy franchise. Although his haphazard pirate appeared to cruise through life with inebriated abandon, Depp was deadly serious behind the scenes and put his all into the role.

Once, Depp’s self-imposed pressure led to a rather thunderous on-set altercation, as his former stunt double Tony Angelotti recalled in an interview with Metro. “I do remember one time where I saw [Depp] extremely angry,” Angelotti recalled. “And it was when we were filming the blacksmith forge fight, and I was fighting Orlando Bloom, and Johnny’s sitting over by the camera watching.”

“The fights, they’ll get really intense and fast,” he continued. “And Orlando, I think, got lost at one point and went to another direction, and I ducked back, and the tip of his blade caught right near my eyebrow. I was okay, it was literally like a nick. A hair closer would have left at a decent mark.”

The movie’s director, Gore Verbinski, dismissed the injury as a close shave and looked to continue shooting, but Depp became outraged, insisting that Angelotti receive medical attention.

“Johnny got up out of his chair, walked right over to this guy, and said, ‘We’re not doing a fucking thing until he gets looked at by the medic,’” Angelotti recalled. “You could have heard a pin drop on that set.” Concluding, Angelotti revealed gratefulness for Depp’s impassioned concern for his wellbeing.

Watch the forge fight scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl below.