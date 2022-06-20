Watch Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck cover The Velvet Underground's 'Venus in Furs'









Johnny Depp has been working on a wide variety of projects and is trying his best to reclaim his position within popular culture following the highly publicised legal battle against Amber Heard. This year, Depp has announced multiple ventures which have nothing to do with cinema.

Earlier this year, the actor claimed that he was jumping on the NFT bandwagon and was going to release a collection of NFTs featuring personal artwork about his friends and heroes. In addition to that, Depp has also announced that he is going to be releasing a music album made in collaboration with Jeff Beck.

This month, Depp celebrated the outcome of the lawsuit by joining Beck on stage where the musician told his fans: “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Talking about the collaboration, Beck claimed that they had a perfect partnership which resulted in a robust creative output: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Depp added: “It’s an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.” He is also set to star in an upcoming production titled Jeanne Du Barry where he will play the role of King Louis XV. Recently, Depp and Beck released their cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus in Furs’.

