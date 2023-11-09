The movie John Carpenter enjoyed making the most: “Nothing has been like it ever since”

Throughout the 20th century, many pioneers contributed to the evolution of the horror genre, but few managed to match the influence of John Carpenter. By elevating the visual language of horror cinema while also working on iconic soundtracks, Carpenter’s body of work remains a vital part of popular culture to this day. Alongside his innovative approach, it’s his love and passion for the genre that shines through in each of his films.

Drawn to the cinematic medium from an early age, Carpenter was fascinated by westerns as well as campy, low-budget horror flicks. The Thing from Another World, which falls in the latter category, was revitalised by Carpenter when he released The Thing. Tapping into the paranoia of modernity and the sociopolitical instability, the 1982 masterpiece is often cited as one of the greatest psychological horror movies ever made.

Despite the fact that The Thing is considered to be Carpenter’s finest achievement, there’s one particular project that remains the best professional experience of his life. One of the first features he made during the 1970s, the seminal slasher Halloween isn’t just linked to some of the director’s fondest memories, but it’s also among his greatest commercial successes. Spawning an entire franchise, it is recognised as a defining addition to the genre.

During an interview, the They Live filmmaker opened up about the struggles of the early years: “Once I started [making movies], I was afraid I wasn’t going to get to do it again… My whole goal in life was to be a professional movie director and make a living at it. So when a movie came along, or two movies, I’d say yes. I worked like a dog… I was so tired. But I just couldn’t say no. Especially when you’re young and starting out, you can’t say no.”

However, Halloween was a highlight of the initial phase of his career, which impacted his directorial journey in a huge way. Carpenter recalled: “That was a blast. We were just a bunch of kids making a movie. Nothing has been like it ever since. It’s always been pain… I thought I’d made a bomb in Halloween. Seriously, I did. Initially, it was a regional release. And it got a bunch of bad reviews. Some of them I took to heart: ‘Carpenter does not do well with actors.’ Ugh, my God.”

Like some of Carpenter’s other projects, Halloween was also subjected to a negative reception from some critics, but it didn’t take long for audiences to realise what the film had managed to achieve. Now counted alongside other cinematic masterpieces from the 1970s, it has become representative of the excellence of American horror cinema.

Watch the trailer below.