The movie Jim Jarmusch called the “best of American cinema of the last decade”









American filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has always been a champion of independent cinema, believing that Hollywood destroys the art of filmmaking rather than supporting it. Since he made his first film, Permanent Vacation, in 1980, Jarmusch has cemented himself as one of independent cinema’s most valuable voices, rarely working with big studio systems.

Discussing his love for cinema, Jarmusch has often cited European and arthouse productions as the movies that shaped his passion for the medium. He once explained his problems with Hollywood, stating, “But I am not Mr Mainstream. The problem with Hollywood studios is that they are cowardly“.

Detailing further, Jarmusch added, “It’s a miracle anything innovative comes out of this studio system, because they are afraid of anything that they can’t imagine how it’s going to be marketed. They are afraid of daring to do anything artistic.”

Thus, Jarmusch usually champions movies that stray far from Hollywood conventions. When interviewed by Variety in 2019, he cited some of his favourite recent releases, such as Claire Denis’ High Life and Bing Liu’s Minding the Gap. However, Jarmusch praised Twin Peaks: The Return, directed by surrealist master David Lynch.

Acting as the third season of Twin Peaks, The Return took place 25 years after the events of the original series, which began airing in 1990. It was created by Lynch and Mark Frost, significantly changing the course of popular television with its unique blend of kitschy humour, murder mystery and memorable ensemble of characters.

The show follows different inhabitants of the small town of Twin Peaks, which looks as idyllic as a greeting card at first glance. Yet, Lynch unearths a murky world of crime, centring around the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, who is found washed up and wrapped in plastic. Her death is investigated by the eccentric Special Agent Dale Cooper and the local sheriffs, who find themselves embroiled in further strange happenings.

Its success spawned a prequel, Fire Walk With Me, released in 1992, which explored Laura’s final days. However, fans were delighted when Lynch announced that a third series would air in 2017, focusing on the characters several decades on. The show was highly acclaimed, appearing on many ‘greatest films of the year’ lists, with some critics considering the series an epic 18-hour movie, and Lynch’s magnum opus.

Jarmusch is a massive fan of The Return, stating: “Oh, the best of American cinema of the last decade, probably, for me, is Twin Peaks: The Return, an 18-hour film that is incomprehensible and dreamlike in the most beautiful, adventurous way. That is a masterpiece. Why can’t they just give David Lynch whatever money he needs? Why can’t you give Terry Gilliam? He needs money to make something; just give it to him! I don’t understand.”