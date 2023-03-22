Deciphering Laura Palmer: David Lynch’s enigmatic protagonist









Since 1990, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s television series Twin Peaks has garnered a cult following like no other, noted for its blend of intense mystery drama and tragedy, bizarre humour and oddball characters. Two seasons ran in the early 1990s, accompanied by the book, The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer, before Lynch directed a prequel film, Fire Walk With Me, in 1992. A third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, aired in 2017, bringing many original characters back to our screens and cementing its legacy as one of Lynch’s greatest projects.

At the heart of Twin Peaks is Laura Palmer, played excellently by Sheryl Lee, the mysterious yet gorgeous homecoming queen who is only alive in memory. Her cold, blue corpse is found wrapped in plastic during the pilot episode, retaining a sense of effortless beauty as she lies deceased and discarded. From the moment her body is discovered, the small town of Twin Peaks begins to unravel, with the inhabitants’ darkest secrets bubbling to the surface. In the second series, we learn that Laura’s father, Leland – possessed by B.O.B. – was responsible for continually sexually abusing – and eventually murdering – the focal character. It’s a tragic revelation that aligns with one of Lynch’s favourite themes: deconstructing the American Dream.

In Blue Velvet, Lynch’s 1986 feature file, images of white picket fences and red roses are undercut with crawling ants and a severed ear, and in Mulholland Drive, the dark truth behind Hollywood’s glamorous appeal is exposed. Twin Peaks is no exception to Lynch’s cinematic tirade against the futility of the American Dream. Nothing is ever as good as it seems in his celluloid world, where characters engage in violent acts of cruelty and dreams are quickly shattered.

The quaint, picturesque town of Twin Peaks, where retro diners serve cherry pie and schoolgirls walk around in neat plaid skirts and roll-neck jumpers, hides a multitude of sins, which Lynch uncovers through a number of convoluted storylines. Underneath the perfect-looking facade, incest, abuse, adultery, and morally corrupt businessmen find a home in Twin Peaks. Laura Palmer’s story represents the inherent evil that lurks within our communities, and the tragedy of male violence, of which she is a constant target.

Despite the abuse she faces at home, Laura is a courageous character who does her best to appear normal. Yet, she becomes dependent on drugs and alcohol to deal with the crushing weight of her trauma. The same goes for the sex work Laura engages in, attempting to gain a sense of control over her body, which is otherwise violated by her father. Although Laura is only granted flashbacks in the series, her ghostliness lingers; she is everpresent.

Understandably, critics have called out Lynch’s depiction of femininity in Twin Peaks, critiquing his reliance on strict gender roles and Laura’s lack of autonomy – she is a perpetual victim. Yet, it is clear that Lynch uses these binary conventions for good reason. The director recognises the absurdity of social norms, such as women acting a certain way and men another, and the harrowing nature of male-incited violence, an inherent quality to many of the men in the story. The film blends surreal humour, characters and narrative techniques to ensure that nothing depicted in the show should be seen as normal.

However, in Fire Walk With Me, Lynch gives Laura the autonomy she rightly deserves, reviving her from death by centring her in a prequel. The film is one of Lynch’s greatest and most saddening, charting the character’s final days before she is tragically killed. It is clear that Lynch loves Laura, seeing her as a figure of bravery, even if the powers above her ultimately consume her, as are the fates of many women in real life. Fire Walk With Me exposes the vile nature of evil that manifests in everyday life, particularly the kind that is enacted against women.

For Laura, the world is cruel, and she meets her early demise after suffering much more than the average person suffers in a lifetime. Lynch gives Laura justice in the form of Fire Walk With Me, even if the movie ends in her tragic death. Still, he allows Lee to portray Laura’s multitudinous nature – her anger and pain and her love and kindness. He paints a tragic picture of abuse and trauma that spoke to many viewers and continues to do so. The memory of Laura has infused Lynch’s following works, such as Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire. These films centre around troubled women who are imbued with Laura’s fiery spirit and strength. And, of course, Laura returns in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks, proving that Lynch will never let the legacy of his beloved character die out.