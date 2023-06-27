The one movie Alex Garland would recommend to everyone









English writer and filmmaker Alex Garland first came to the public’s attention with his 1996 novel The Beach, which was later made into a sometimes championed, sometimes maligned movie starring Leonardo Di Caprio, directed by Danny Boyle.

After the novel and film’s success led to some critics calling him a prominent voice in Generation X, Garland did not rest on his laurels. He wrote a number of heralded screenplays, including 28 Days Later and Sunshine (both directed by Boyle once again), Never Let Me Go and Dredd. Garland soon turned his talents to directing with the 2014 science fiction thriller Ex Machina, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘Best Original Screenplay’.

In a feature with Rotten Tomatoes, Garland ran through his five favourite movies of all time. Of those five, one stands out because it’s the one movie that Garland would recommend everyone to take their time to view it. It’s the 1985 Soviet anti-war film Come and See.

“This is a much older film called Come and See, which is a Russian movie set in the Second World War,” Garland said. “It plays a really complicated game between the absolute sharp edge of reality and the strangeness of interior surrealism and brings the two together, I think, perfectly, to make the film extraordinarily powerful.”

Elem Klimov directed the film starring Aleksei Kravchenko and Olga Mironova, while Klimov co-wrote the screenplay with Ales Adamovich. They based the story on the 1971 novel Khatyn and the 1977 memoir I Am from the Fiery Village, which Adamovich had co-written.

Garland continued: “Probably in this whole list if I could recommend one film for people to see, it would probably be that one. But it’s not an easy watch. You have to be up for it, and you have to be prepared for it because it is increasingly disturbing as a piece of filmmaking, but it is just brilliantly executed.”

Narrative, the film focuses on Nazi Germany’s occupation of Belarus, told from the perspective of a young partisan teenager who witnesses some truly horrific acts. The young man, Flyora, joins a resistance movement after the sights spur him into action, despite his mother’s protestations.

“At the end, it takes such a big swing, such a big imaginative, creative stylistic swing, and lands it,” Garland said. “I think it’s a truly great piece of cinema. It’s definitely a film where it would be a mistake to have your phones in such a way where you’ll get alerted by a text message, or you’ll need to go and fix a sandwich halfway through because it’s meditative until it becomes incredibly visceral.”

