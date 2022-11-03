Danny Boyle voices interest in directing third '28 Days Later' film









British filmmaker and institutional icon Danny Boyle has voiced his interest in directing a third 28 Days Later.

Presumably named 28 Months Later, in keeping with the time-stamped titles of the previous two entries, the director of the original 2002 movie recently told NME that he would be keen to take on the proposed zombie sequel. Revealing that the script, written by Alex Garland, has been ready for a number of years, Boyle tells the publication, “I’d be very tempted [to direct it],” before adding that the screenplay is “a lovely idea”.

Releasing shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic, the new movie would have an added pertinence, a fact that Boyle is more than aware of. “It feels like a very good time actually,” the filmmaker told NME, explaining: “It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?”.

Continuing, Boyle adds: “It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons…It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent”.

Although no casting details have even been rumoured about the new movie, Cillian Murphy, who starred in the iconic original movie, and Imogen Poots, who appeared in the sequel 28 Weeks Later, have both stated their interest.

Take a look at the trailer for Danny Boyle’s original horror flick 28 Days Later, below.