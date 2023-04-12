Mötley Crüe manager claims Mick Mars lawsuit is result of “elder abuse”









Mick Mars is suing Mötley Crüe, and the band’s management think “elder abuse” is to blame. In October 2022, Mars announced that he would not join the band on tour because of a debilitating arthritic disease called ankylosing spondylitis.

In this new lawsuit, he claims that he made it clear he still intended to record with the band and play selected shows. Mötley Crüe have since claimed that Mick Mars quit after “struggling to remember chords, playing the wrong songs.”

Mars’ suit included allegations that he was the only member of the quartet playing live through 100% of the 36 shows on the band’s world stadium tour. He also claimed that bassist Nikki Sixx didn’t play a single note live and that vocalist Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee were noticed miming by several audience members.

The members of Mötley Crüe have denied these allegations, providing Variety with signed declarations from seven members of the 2022 touring crew, all alleging that Mars’ condition created problems for the group and that his performance was sub-par.

The group claim that Mick is being “manipulated by his manager and lawyer.” Manager Allen Kovac recently responded to the suit. Talking to Variety, he said: “What’s upsetting to me is not Mick, but his representatives, who have guided Mick to say and do harmful things to the brand he cares about so much, Mötley Crüe. He has a degenerative disease and people are taking advantage of him. It’s called elder abuse.”