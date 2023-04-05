Moses Sumney and Halsey join Mia Goth in Ti West’s ‘MaXXXine’ cast









Moses Sumney and Halsey are two of the most recent additions to the cast of Ti West‘s upcoming horror film MaXXXine. The pair will join Mia Goth and Lily Collins, among other actors.

Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, and Giancarlo Esposito are also slated to appear in the new film. MaXXXine will be the third and final instalment in West’s X series. Previous films in the series include X and Pearl, both of which were released in 2022. Goth stars in the franchise as Maxine Minx and Pearl. Goth also co-wrote the screenplay of Pearl.

X followed the exploits of Minx, an aspiring porn star, and a film crew who become victims of a murderous couple once they start filming on their Texas ranch. Pearl serves as a prequel to the first movie and follows the titular villain as she seeks to make her name as a Hollywood star. X and Pearl were originally released six months apart in 2022. Like the prior two films in the series, MaXXXine is set to be distributed through the A24 production company.

In a four-star review of Pearl, Far Out’s Calum Russell wrote: “An audacious sequel that builds on the themes of the first film without at all rehashing its material, Pearl is a modern marvel of horror that demonstrates the creative eccentricity of one of cinema’s most thriving genres. As much a horror as it is a spiky coming-of-age tragedy, West’s film effortlessly fuses genres with one foot in the past and its eyes firmly on the future. As sequels go, it’s quite something.”