Giancarlo Esposito joins Mia Goth in ‘MaXXXine’ cast









The full cast of the forthcoming horror film sequel, MaXXXine, has been released, with a number of established actors joining Mia Goth in the movie.

The third film in Ti West’s X horror series, MaXXXine begins filming in April 2023 and has added the likes of Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon to its cast list. Starring Mia Goth, the new movie is a sequel to 2022s X and the prequel Pearl, with both films exploring the horror which lies in one’s own pursuit of fame.

Taking place immediately after X, MaXXXine will tell the story of Goth’s title character, the only survivor of the massacre of the original film, who ploughs on with her search for fame, setting out as an actress in 1980s LA.

Sources close to the project suggest that the new movie will follow the world of underground filmmaking, with Breaking Bad’s Esposito playing an agent for adult film stars, whilst Tenet’s Debicki takes a role as a film director. Meanwhile, Monaghan, Cannavale and Bacon each play detectives.

Both Pearl and X were considered to be two of the finest horror movies of 2022.

Released through A24, take a look at the initial teaser for MaXXXine below.