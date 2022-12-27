Morrissey announces split from Capitol as Miley Cyrus asks to be removed from new album









Morrissey has parted ways with Capitol Records before releasing any music via the label. In a series of messages recently posted to his website, Morrissey also revealed that Miley Cyrus requested to be removed from his forthcoming album, which is yet to be released.

On Christmas Eve, Morrissey posted a message with the headline “Miley Is a Punk Rocker” alongside a photo of the two singers posing together. The post contained the following message: “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago.”

The message continues: “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers. Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley’s session for ‘I Am Veronica.’”

On December 23rd, Morrissey posted a message with the headline “Roll On 2023”. It explained: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

Back in November, Morrisey revealed that the fate of his album Bonfire Of Teenagers – originally set for release in February 2023 – is “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” According to reports, the album, produced by Andrew Watt, has been ready for release for a year and a half.

Morrissey previously made headlines after abandoning his set at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after just half an hour. On Christmas Day, the singer posted the lyrics, “And all the things that I have seen qualify me for a part in your dreams,” which were shared alongside the music video for his cover of Melanie’s ‘Some Say I Got The Devil’.