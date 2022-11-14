Morrissey abandons L.A. concert after 30 minutes









Morrissey walked off stage mid-way through his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, putting an end to the show after just 30 minutes. He has since explained that the last-minute cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The singer was playing at the Greek Theatre as part of his US headline tour.

Morrissey left the stage shortly after his performance of The Smiths’ 1987 track ‘Girlfriend In A Coma’. In fan-filmed footage of the singer’s abrupt departure, there is a period of silence before one of Morrissey’s bandmates tells the crowd: “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

Morrissey’s team are yet to offer an explanation, leaving fans to speculate. Some have suggested that the singer was “too cold” during the performance at the outdoor arena, though the temperature was “in the 50s”, according to one Twitter user.

The Greek Theatre has explained that the concert has been “postponed to a TBD date” and has asked fans to monitor its website for further information. In a post shared via Morrissey’s Instagram account, his team wrote: “Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Elsewhere, Morrissey’s much-anticipated new album Bonfire Of Teenagers, first announced in May 2021, has been confirmed for February 2023. The upcoming LP features special guests such as Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Discussing his 14th solo album, Morrissey said: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” adding: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

It was subsequently revealed that Bonfire Of Teenagers would be released worldwide via Capitol records, although not in the UK, “where there is no record deal.” In the announcement, Morrissey also revealed that album tracklist, writing: “The eleven tracks are: ‘I Am Veronica’, ‘Rebels Without Applause’, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, ‘Ha Ha Harlem’, ‘I Live in Oblivion’, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, ‘My Funeral’, ‘Diana Dors’, ‘I Ex-love You’, ‘Sure Enough The Telephone Rings’, ‘Saint In a Stained Glass Window’. Album art is by Liam Lynch.”