Morrissey shares new song, ‘Rebels Without Applause’









Morrissey has released his first song in three years, sharing ‘Rebels Without Applause’.

Appearing on the controversial artist’s upcoming album Bonfire Of Teenagers, the follow-up to his 2020 album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, the new song is the second to be released (and the second on the album), with the first song, ‘I Am Veronica’, unveiled at a live show in Phoenix on May 2022. ‘Rebels Without Applause’ alongside various other tracks, later debuted at a Las Vegas show in July.

Back in October, it was revealed through a social media post that the new album would be produced by Andrew Watt, with songs featuring the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, as well as John Frusciante, Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop.

Mere days ago, Morrissey shared a video on Instagram that mocked music critics, with the clip depicting a child version of Morrissey attempting to convince a music journalist to review the new album. “I don’t need to listen to the album,” the ‘critic’ responds, holding up a crumpled piece of paper, “The review is already written”. Undeterred, the child depicting Morrissey goes on to perform a cut of the new song ‘I Am Veronica’.

A controversial figure in recent years, the former Smiths frontman has had to bat away accusations of ‘racism’ and ‘fascism’ from critics. Supporting the far-right, anti-Islam party ‘For Britain’, the singer has attracted criticism from even his most loyal fans, particularly after he became an advocate for Nigel Farage to be Prime Minister.

Bonfire of Teenagers is set for release in February 2023.