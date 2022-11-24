Morrissey mocks music critics in new promo clip for 'Bonfire of Teenagers'









With his new album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, glowing on the horizon, Morrissey has decided to share a new video mocking music critics. Released via Instagram, the clip depicts a child version of Morrissey (or perhaps simply a Morrissey fan) attempting to convince a music journalist to review the new album.

On being approached, the child journalist replies: “I don’t need to listen to the album.” He then holds up a crumpled piece of paper: “The review is already written.” The child, undeterred, performs a cut of ‘I Am Veronica’, the opening track from Morrissey’s forthcoming album. Soon enough, the jaded music critic has been converted to all things Morrissey.

Morrissey has had a difficult relationship with the press in recent years. In 2019, he accused The Guardian of launching what he called a “hate campaign” against him. That same year, he recieved backlash for wearing a For Britain badge during a string of live shows in the US, including his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Morrissey responded by dubbing his critics “vengeful and paranoid”. “Inventing Britain’s doomsday is the preoccupation of the tabloids, and they can hate you for having lived,” he wrote in an online post. Billy Bragg has also condemned Morrissey for his support of far-right politics, calling the singer “the Oswald Mosley of pop.”

Morrissey recently cancelled two dates on his North American tour: his November 22nd concert in Salt Lake City and his November 23rd performance in Denver. The singer said the cancellations were due to “band illness.”

In a statement to ticketholders, Morrissey’s team wrote: “Thank you to the fans for the ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover.”

Bonfire of Teenagers is set for release on February 2023.