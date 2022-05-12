Morrissey debuts new single 'I Am Veronica' live in Pheonix









Taking to the stage for the first night of his 2022 US tour, Morrissey debuted his forthcoming single ‘I Am Veronica’. The singer also treated the crowd to some rarely-played solo tracks and Smiths material.

Morrissey’s set took place at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, where the controversial indie icon performed ‘I Am Veronica’ – the opening track from his new solo record The Bonfires Of The Teenagers – for the very first time.

Addressing the crowd, Morrissey said: “It’s very hard to believe in these ridiculous times, but we are about to release a new single. We hope you like it, and if you don’t – you must die.”

The singer’s words were met with possibly the most polite heckle of all time when a member of the audience yelled, “I hope it will be a hit”, to which the singer wryly replied: “It won’t be.”

Morrissey opened the show with a performance of his solo single ‘We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful’, marking the first time the singer has played the track since 1992. He also aired ‘Disappointed’ from his Bona Drag LP for the first time since 2014 and gave Viva Hate’s ‘Little Man, What Now?’ its first live outing since 2004.

Morrissey even treated the crowd to some songs by The Smiths, performing ‘I Know It’s Over’ and ‘Rubbber Ring’, with an encore of ‘Sweet And Tender Hooligan’. “Thank you for listening to my goat-like voice,” he told the crowd before departing. “I love you, or most of you, or some of you, and God bless you.”

