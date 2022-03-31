Morrissey shares The Smiths meme in response to Will Smith Oscar slap









Morrissey, in response to Will Smith’s surprise slapping of Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony, has shared a meme referencing one of The Smiths’ most beloved Meat Is Murder tracks. After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, Smith marched on stage and slapped the comedian in the face live on air.

Since the incident, everyone who’s anyone has taken to social media to express their surprise, shock, anger or sympathy, including Amy Schumer, Jim Carrey, Zoë Kravitz and many more. Now, Morrissey has offered a hot take, posting a photo of Will and Jade at the Oscars featuring the title to the indie outfit’s 1985 song ‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’.

Given that the couple’s family name makes them ‘The Smiths’ – Morrissey’s former band with Johnny Marr – it’s easy to see why the controversial singer was tempted to use the meme to poke fun at Will and Jada. The photo in question features Smith, mouth agape, having just shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!” during one of the host’s links.

According to the LAPDA, who confirmed the news following the ceremony, Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against will, despite the fact he was technically assaulted at work.

In a statement, the police department said: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

In less dramatic news, Morrissey has confirmed that he will be embarking on a five-date residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The string of shows will provide an intimate exploration of Morrisey’s varied career, from his early days to his new album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain