Morrissey denies Miley Cyrus cancelled collaboration over political differences









In a new blog post, Morrissey has denied claims Miley Cyrus asked to be removed from his forthcoming album due to his political beliefs.

Cyrus had previously recorded a track for his 14th studio solo album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, which was intended to be released in February through Capitol Records. However, it recently emerged The Smiths frontman had parted ways with Capitol Records before releasing any music via the label, and Miley no longer wished to feature on his album.

On Christmas Eve, Morrissey posted a message with the headline “Miley Is a Punk Rocker” alongside a photo of the two singers posing together. The post contained the following message: “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago.”

Now, he’s clarified the situation in a new post on his When You Are The Quarry blog. Morrissey wrote: “Miley knew everything about me when she arrived to sing ‘I Am Veronica’ almost two years ago; she walked into the studio already singing the song. She volunteered. I did not ask her to get involved. Her professionalism was astounding, her vocals a joy to behold.”

He continued: “Every minute that I spent with Miley was loving and funny. She asked if she could be in the ‘Veronica’ video. I was very honored. She told me that Morrissey songs are on 24-hour rotation in her house, and she had frequently been photographed in Morrissey t-shirts. Miley came into my world; I did not venture towards hers. I was eternally thankful, and even now, I remain so.”

The Mancunian also explained Miley asked to be taken off the record for “reasons unconnected to me, having had a major clash with a key figure in ‘the circle’. I cannot give any details about the private fight because it is private, after all.”

In other news, Miley Cyrus recently announced the release of her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which arrives on March 10th.