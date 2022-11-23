Morrissey cancels two more shows in North America









Morrissey’s tour of North America has hit another bump in the road with the former Smiths frontman cancelling a further two shows.

A statement posted on social media reads: “Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we cannot proceed with tonight’s show in Salt Lake City and tomorrow’s show in Denver. Thank you to the fans for the ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover. All being well, M and the band will be back on stage in Minneapolis on Friday night. Show refunds are available at your point of purchase.”

The Mancunian is set to resume his tour on Friday evening with a performance at the Fillmore in Minneapolis. His run of dates will then proceed to hit up Milwaukee, Washington, Brooklyn, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston.

Meanwhile, Morrissey recently walked off stage mid-way through his concert in Los Angeles, putting an end to the show after just 30 minutes. He has since explained that the last-minute cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The singer was playing at the legendary Greek Theatre.

A reason for his cancelling of the LA concert has yet to be officially revealed, although some have speculated it was “too cold” during the performance at the outdoor venue.

Furthermore, his upcoming album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, has been pushed back after initially being set to be released in February. “Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site,” Morrissey shared on his website in a post titled ‘Bonfire Unlit’. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records.”