Morrissey album 'Bonfire of Teenagers' has been postponed









Another day, another disappointment from Morrissey. Back in October, the former Smiths lead singer announced that his 14th studio album, Bonfire of Teenagers, would be released in February. Today, it appears as though that release date is no longer accurate.

“Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site,” Morrissey shared on his website in a post titled ‘Bonfire Unlit’. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records.”

The album, which is being produced by Eddie Vedder collaborator Andrew Watt, has apparently been finished for a while now. Estimates range anywhere from a few weeks to nearly a year and a half, but now it appears as though Bonfire of Teenagers is being temporarily (or even permanently) shelved. Morrissey is putting the blame squarely on Capitol, but full details have not been released quite yet.

The album was scheduled to feature a litany of guest stars, including Red Hot Chili Peppers members Chad Smith and Flea, along with former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, both of whom have contributed to past Watt-helmed projects. Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus have also contributed to songs from the album.

Morrissey had previously debuted some of the tracks set to appear on Bonfire of Teenagers live, including ‘I Am Veronica’, ‘Rebels Without Applause’, ‘Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings’, ‘I Live in Oblivion’, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, and ‘Saint in a Stained Glass Window’.

This past weekend, Morrissey walked off stage after just nine songs while performing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. After 30 minutes, Morrissey walked offstage and did not return, with one of his bandmates telling the crowd, “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”