Morgan Freeman: “‘African-American’ is an insult”









The American actor Morgan Freeman has come out to say that he considers the term 'African-American' an "insult".

Speaking to The Sunday Times’s Culture magazine, the actor gave his opinion on contemporary conversations about race. “Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” he told the publication, adding: “Also ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American’”.

Continuing, the actor stated: “What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.” As a point of comparison, he mentioned that people talk about Italian-Americans or Irish-Americans rather than describing themselves as Euro-Americans”.

In the same conversation, Freeman discussed the importance of representation in cinema, comparing his own experience early on in his career with contemporary actors. “When I was growing up there was no ‘me’ in the movies,” he stated: “If there was a black man in a movie he was funny. Until Sidney Poitier came and gave young people like me the idea that, ‘OK, yes, I can do that’…The change is that all people are involved now. Everyone. LGBTQ, Asians, black, white, interracial marriages, interracial relationships. All represented. You see them all on screen now and that is a huge jump”.

