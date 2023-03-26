Florence Pugh says it was “liberating” to cut real hair in ‘A Good Person’









A Good Person actor Florence Pugh has said it was “liberating” to cut her own hair for the role. The 27-year-old stars as Allison, a struggling opiate addict, in the new Zach Braff’s new drama.

Early on in the film, Pugh’s character, overcome by grief, impulsively chops off her hair. The actress has since said that the scene was the “final key” to understanding Allison. Pugh was told to wear a wig but insisted on cutting her hair for real. “Everyone was really anxious that it was the only take we’d have, but I found it really liberating,” she told USA Today. “If anything, it was like the final key to unlocking this character. It took vanity out the window.”

While the actor has never suffered from opioid addiction, she has previously cut her own hair when feeling “low”, something which helped her relate to the character. “For me, whenever I was particularly low as a teenager, I would do lots of quick fixes.I would buy things like nail kits or scissors and go onto YouTube and find out how to do it. I was just looking in any direction but the thing that was making me sad.”

According to Pugh, director Zach Braff – the star’s ex-boyfriend – was against her cutting her hair. During an episode of The Tonight Show, she recalled: “I was like, ‘Zach, I think I should chop my hair off at the beginning of the movie.’ And he was like, ‘The beginning of the movie – cool. That’s not gonna work.'”

Check out the trailer for A Good Person below.