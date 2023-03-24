Florence Pugh wants to work with ex-partner Zach Braff again









Actor Florence Pugh has opened up on the fact that she wants to work with her ex-partner Zach Braff again. Braff recently directed A Good Person featuring Pugh in the lead role, and it appears that the actor is keen to continue their collaboration, even though their romantic relationship has come to an end.

When talking about the possibility of future projects, Pugh told Extra magazine: “I hope so. It was a blast. We had a lot of fun and we created something that we’re very, very proud of. The people that were involved in this movie, we made this family and we made this work and it came from our souls, so I can only wish that we have this experience again.”

Director Braff also admitted: “I would love to. We just really are a good team”. He then went on to explain how Pugh gave his ideas a look over: “We were in lockdown together and we were constantly talking over dinner, over everything, we would just banter back and forth. She was always very supportive.”

He added: “She was never like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ She was like, ‘Oh, well, tell me more about it.’ It made sense to bring her on as a producer because she was giving me notes and thoughts that were very valuable.”