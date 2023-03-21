Zach Braff says ‘A Good Person’ was written for Florence Pugh









The former star of Scrubs, Zach Braff has opened up about the inspiration behind his upcoming feature film A Good Person. Not only is his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh starring in the movie, but she was the moviemaker’s “muse” too.

Pugh will take on the role of a woman who becomes addicted to opioids after a tragic event in her life which, in turn, brings her would-be father-in-law Morgan Freeman into the picture.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Braff noted that Pugh was a central figure of inspiration behind the movie and influenced the creative process: “I’m just in awe of her talent, and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence.’ What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging, and she’s incredible.”

That notion was corroborated by Pugh when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with the British actor admitting “I was his muse”. However, Braff also channelled another personal story into the movie’s script.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he shared how the loss of a close friend during the Covid-19 pandemic was another source of tragic inspiration: “My best friend was staying in my guest house, and he got Covid and eventually died at 41 years old, leaving behind [wife] Amanda Kloots and their young son… So when I sat down to write — because I had to write, I had to express myself in some way, there was nothing else to do during the pandemic — this is what came out of me.”

Zach Braff’s A Good Person starring Florence Pugh, will hit cinemas on March 24th for a limited release before a wider release on March 31st.