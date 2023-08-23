More than a quarter of UK music industry professionals haven’t worked in the EU since Brexit









The Independent Society of Musicians have released the results of their latest investigation into the effect of Brexit on the music industry in the UK. The report found that over a quarter of those working in the sector have had no EU work since Brexit.

Last year, Brexit touring regulations were eased somewhat as the government allowed unlimited stops for hauliers for six months per annum. Despite this, the impact of Brexit on touring musicians continues.

Collating data from over 400 musicians and music industry workers, the ISM ‘Paying the price’ report found that 47.4% of people had experienced less work in the EU than before Brexit, while 27.8% had no work in the EU at all. Around 39% had to turn down work while 40% had work cancelled – the main expenses cited were visas and work permits, carnets and travel costs.

One anonymous testimony shared their experience of delays and costs while touring the EU, stating: “An extra day of travel is required to go in and out of the EU to give enough time for visits to inland border facilities. Delays could be one hour or four hours or longer. This means the vehicle has to leave a day early for an EU tour, adding an extra day of van hire, extra day of backline hire, extra day of wages for all crew and extra day of wages for all musicians.”

Deborah Annetts, ISM Chief Executive, shared her thoughts on the report, commenting, “UK music is a great success story and we are rightly proud of it. The Chancellor has correctly identified the creative industries as a potential growth market. However, as Paying the price shows, the government has been asleep on the job. It could have tackled many of the issues facing the music sector by itself and made Brexit work. It chose not to.”

She hopes that their findings will encourage change, stating, “This report provides a pathway to make Brexit work for music, and most of the recommendations should not require renegotiating the TCA.”

The report has recommended a number of changes to the UK government, including a bespoke Visa Waver Agreement for UK artists and support staff, a reduction in the cost of the ATA Carnet for cultural goods, and streamlining of merchandise paper applications.

The report was endorsed by Liverpool-born operatic mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston, who added, “This report demonstrates that Brexit is quietly killing our world-class music sector and it is time for the government to pull its finger out and reverse some of the damage being done before it is too late.”

