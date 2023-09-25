Moog Music cuts over half of manufacturing jobs following inMusic’s acquisition









Following Moog Music’s acquisition by inMusic in June, the company has now cut a significant number of manufacturing jobs at its factory in Asheville, North Carolina.

Over half of the employees have been laid off, although Moog has yet to offer an official statement to explain these actions. The company was founded in 1953 by Robert Moog, the inventor of the first commercial synthesiser.

However, in 2015, Moog Music became employee-owned, unionising in 2022. Unfortunately, this structure disappeared when inMusic acquired the company in June 2023, with Moog joining the company alongside brands such as M-Audio and Akai.

Upon its acquisition, Moog Music president Joe Richardson shared a statement: “With its diverse roster of innovative companies across the music technology space, inMusic is known for its dedication to developing quality performance and production instruments for musicians across the globe.”

He added” “We are thrilled to join this group of talented, like-minded people who support our mission as we continue to design and build the world’s best-sounding electronic musical instruments.”

Richardson explained that inMusic is “devoted to maintaining the sound, quality, and manufacturing philosophy that Moog is known for.”

Yet, according to the Asheville Citizen Times, these recent layoffs include most of the employees who are responsible for building the instruments.