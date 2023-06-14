Moog Music has been sold to inMusic









Moog Music, the company founded by Robert Moog – the inventor of the first commercial synthesiser – has been sold to inMusic.

In a statement released by Moog’s president Joe Richardson, he shared, “With its diverse roster of innovative companies across the music technology space, inMusic is known for its dedication to developing quality performance and production instruments for musicians across the globe.”

“We are thrilled to join this group of talented, like-minded people who support our mission as we continue to design and build the world’s best-sounding electronic musical instruments,” he continued.

Now, Moog will sit alongside brands such as M-Audio, Denon, Numark and Akai, which have all been acquired by inMusic. Richardson explained that inMusic is “devoted to maintaining the sound, quality, and manufacturing philosophy that Moog is known for.”

He added, “inMusic is able to offer solutions to support the areas that have been ongoing challenges for our company as a small manufacturing business.”

Richardson ensures that the company will still operate similarly to before. “With product development continuing to be led by Steve Dunnington, a long-time Moog engineer and former student of Bob Moog, we are proud to keep engineering, designing, and building instruments in our hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, USA.”

He also teased new developments on the way, “We are excited to introduce you to the many innovative hardware and software instruments our team has on the horizon. This partnership with inMusic will allow us to reach new communities and continue to push the boundaries of music technology.”