Introducing ‘Mood’ – the new music drama for fans of ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Chewing Gum’









Actor, writer and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky is already garnering comparisons to Fleabag and Chewing Gum with her new series Mood, but it’s got a bit of a twist: this one’s a musical.

In the flavour of other musical shows like Crazy Ex Girlfriend, Mood explores a variety of serious and heartfelt subjects through the lens of humour, using music as another story element to carry things along.

The story of the series centres around the main character Sasha, who ends up engaging with social media influencing, toxic hustle culture and online sex work after being kicked out by her mom and stepdad. This show takes sensitive topics and explores them with nuance.

The show – in a similar move to Fleabag – started out as a one-woman stage production but has now made its way to BBC Three.

When speaking of the music in the TV series, Lecky has said, “I love Little Simz but also The Smiths – and even Celine Dion! I’m really eclectic in what I listen to depending on how I feel and that’s something I explore in this series though my character.”

Lecky continues, “As a woman, I do think you have to very much defend your choices. Whether that’s what you wear, how you move your body, how you create music, what you say in your music.”

Whether you enter this show’s world for the music, the humour, or the nuanced exploration of topics that haven’t yet had their fair share of representation in mainstream media, something tells me that Mood won’t disappoint.

If you want to check out Mood, you can catch it on BBC Three as well as iPlayer. And get excited because it sounds like season two is already in talks for the near future.