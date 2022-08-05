The "monster" bassist Rush's Geddy Lee said "can do anything"









Rush’s Geddy Lee is a master of his craft, and getting his seal of approval is what every bass player seeks. Rather than becoming jaded with age, Lee is still as excitable as he once was about the instrument, and talking about his favourite bassists is a topic he’ll never tire of discussing.

Growing up, Lee had no plans to be a bassist and always held ambitions to become a guitarist, but life didn’t turn out that way. “Back in my day, nobody chose to be the bass player,” he once told Rolling Stone. “You were always a guitarist, and somebody said, ‘Well, we need a bass player,’ so they had a vote and you became the bass player. That’s how I became a bass player: I was voted in.”

From that point, Lee found his calling in life, and although his becoming a bassist was a happy accident, he fell in love with the instrument. Lee had a natural gift and was unafraid to put in the hard yards to improve himself as a technician. Another bassist who learned the instrument out of necessity to join a band is the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea. Few people have impressed Lee more than the bassist, who he has waxed lyrical about on several occasions, and views as a “great”.

His school friend, Hillel Slovak, encouraged Flea to pick up the four-stringed instrument and join his band Anthym, who were short of a bassist. It gave him the idea to ask his musically-inclined friend to learn the instrument. Similarly to Lee, it was an idea Flea had never previously given considered but turned out to be life-changing.

“He is a monster player,” Lee once said about the Chili’s bassist. “Flea is one of the great, you know, contemporary bass players. His influences are so Funk driven. Yet, he can do anything.”

He continued: “On ‘Give It Away’ he is just like the bass in ‘Come Together’, like the bass in so many great pop songs. He is providing an alternate rhythm for the drums and an alternate melody. Also he is working at the bottom of the neck and the top of the neck. He is going back and forth between. Which I always love as a bass player. That’s a perfect example of that.”

Lee believes Flea caused a shift in how a whole generation approached playing the bass. He told Rolling Stone: “Flea blows my mind. I mean, when you talk about a generation of bass players that started slapping… there’s so many. I guess it grew a little bit out of jazz, a little bit out of R&B. I remember for a time, that’s all you heard.”

Watch the mindblowing footage below of Flea showcasing his skills at the Reading Festival in 2016.