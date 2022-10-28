Mogwai are reissuing first two albums, ‘Mogwai Young Team’ and ‘Come On Die Young’









Mogwai have announced plans to reissue their first two albums, Mogwai Young Team and Come On Die Young.

Their debut effort, Mogwai Young Team, was released in 1997 on Chemikal Underground. Two years later, they followed this up with Come On Die Young, and also released through Chemikal Underground. The latter charted at 29 in the UK Album Charts. Meanwhile, their debut only landed at 75.

The Scottish group’s reissued albums will arrive on February 10th, 2023, via Chemikal Underground and will be released on coloured vinyl. Their debut will be available to purchase in sky-blue vinyl with a gatefold sleeve and features original artwork. Meanwhile, Come On Die Young will be reissued in white vinyl with a gatefold sleeve and original artwork.

Mogwai recently announced a small run of Scottish dates, which takes place in December, and includes two festive dates at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom.

In February, they will hit the road again and will begin their jaunt at Manchester’s Albert Hall for two dates. Mogwai will then be playing across various cities in Britain, including Nottingham, Gateshead, and Cardiff, before the tour comes to a close in Birmingham at the O2 Institute. Brainiac will be providing support on the run of dates for Mogwai, having recently reformed 25 years after losing their singer Timmy Taylor.

Additionally, Mogwai recently released their soundtrack for the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird which is based on the book by James Keene and Hillel Levin. Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite said: “Working on Black Bird was a real honour and a challenge. The story is incredibly intense and wonderfully performed. We’re excited about everyone getting to see it.”

