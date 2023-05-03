Modern Woman share blistering new single, ‘Achtung’









'Achtung' - Modern Woman 4

London-based post-punk outfit Modern Woman have shared a blistering new single, ‘Achtung’, their first release since 2022’s ‘Ford’.

The biting new track, led by Sophie Harris’ captivating spoken-word delivery, is arguably the band’s best thus far. The lead vocalist recalls memories of childhood over bass-laden instrumentals, allowing her voice to peak into frenzied cries as guitars become progressively more abrasive and cacophonic.

Playing with loud/quiet and fast/slow rhythms, ‘Achtung’ is a bold yet irresistible release from one of London’s most promising new acts, pulling influences from a vast pool of genres, including noise rock and freeform jazz.

Discussing the track, Harris explained: “‘Achtung’ was a song that I wrote around the bassline when I didn’t have any other instruments around, which when we developed as a band focused on trying to build a kind of tension and release within the music.”

She added: “When I was in school I used to live round the corner from a friend who I had a real crush on. His parents were German, and his Dad scared me. If we were in his room and had the window open, we could hear his neighbour playing hymns on the piano. His dad also used to come in and shout at us if we were doing things we weren’t supposed to, which was often.”

“The song is made up of snapshots of images of going round to that house as there were a lot of emotions flying round. It definitely reminds me of a more innocent time.”

Modern Woman will support Ezra Furman on tour later this year and perform multiple dates as part of the Great Escape festival.