The modern movie Zendaya describes as "absolutely breathtaking"









Rising from almost total obscurity, the American actor Zendaya has quickly become one of the most influential figures of contemporary culture, leading from the frontline. A phenomenal and dynamic performer, Zendaya has gone from a regular slot on the Disney channel to being one of the most sought-after actors in modern cinema, wanted by both major Hollywood studios and innovative masters of cinema.

Having made a brief music career for herself in her youth alongside Bella Thorne, the two stars saw a significant boost to their life in the limelight when they appeared on the Disney show Shake it Up in 2010. Years later, after several more music videos and a collaboration with Beyoncé, Zendaya took cinema by storm, taking a role in the major Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she would appear with her future boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Ever since, Zendaya’s contemporary significance has merely grown year-on-year, later appearing in The Greatest Showman, two Spider-Man sequels, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and, most significantly, the HBO series Euphoria. Creating several modern stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya became part of an ensemble cast that has gone on to achieve greatness in contemporary culture.

As a result of this newfound fame, Zendaya has become a prevalent icon, with fans across the world eager to hear her opinion on the latest movies, music and more.

To the joy of fans, the actor named one of her favourite modern movies back in 2018, naming the Barry Jenkins award-winner If Beale Street Could Talk in a short Twitter post. Speaking about the movie, which follows a man who is falsely accused of rape and his pregnant lover trying to get him out of prison, Zendaya states, “Got the privilege of watching it this past weekend. Absolutely breathtaking, every shot. I can’t wait to see it again tm when it’s out”.

Starring KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Regina King and Ethan Barrett, the 2018 classic from the director of Moonlight, won King an award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 91st Academy Awards.

Zendaya is next due to take on the epic sequel to 2021s Dune, appearing once more with actors Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem whilst being joined by newcomers Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

Following her appearance in the future sequel, the actor will then be working with Francis Ford Coppola on his long-awaited epic Megalopolis. Announcing in April 2019 that he would be officially taking on the project, Coppola has since put $120 million into the making of the forthcoming film in his mission to make one of the most ambitious films ever made.

Speaking to Deadline, Coppola discussed his excitement for the project, explaining, “I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilising all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theatre, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve titled Megalopolis”.

