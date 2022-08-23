Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab faces fraud lawsuit for using digital masters









Recently, the luxury reissue label Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) have been embroiled in scandal after they admitted to allegations that they were no longer using entirely analogue practices when pressing vinyl.

A Washington Post feature confirms that MoFi have confirmed that it has been using Direct Stream Digital (DSD) technology since 2011. This has now resulted in a new proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages and restitution, as reported in Billboard.

The lawsuit includes diagrams outlining the vinyl production chain and MoFi’s branding, which focuses on records that are labelled “Original Master Recordings” and “Ultradisc One Step” by MoFi. It argues that they have misrepresented products to consumers by using digital mastering in production.

The complaint was brought forward by Adam Stiles, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, who argues that he’s purchased multiple MoFi albums over the years. A specific anecdote in the lawsuit refers to a February 2022 purchase of The Pretenders‘ self-titled album, which cost him $40, that he specifically purchased due to its “original master recording” designation.

The lawsuit notes: “Had Mr. Stiles been aware that the record used digital remastering or DSD technology, he would not have purchased the record, or would have paid significantly less for it”. It then goes on to claim that other figures in the potential class action lawsuit were also similarly affected by paying a higher price for records from MoFi.

On behalf of himself and the proposed class, Stiles is seeking restitution and damage. The lawsuit also alleges fraud, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices, breach of warranty (express and implied), and more. MoFi’s attorney, Joseph J. Madonia said in response: “We cannot comment on pending litigation matters at this time”.

