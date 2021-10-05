Mitski returns with new song, announces world tour









Mitski - 'Working for the Knife' 8

American indie rocker Mitski has returned with her first new music since 2018’s Be the Cowboy, the metallic and delicate ‘Working for the Knife’.

Co-produced by longtime musical partner Patrick Hyland, who’s been on board since 2014’s Bury Me At Makeout Creek, ‘Working for the Knife’ is eerie and noir-like, mixing tinkering percussion, plucky piano lines, and synthesisers that alternate between oppressive moody and expressively bright. The mix of light and dark has long been a Mitski speciality, and it’s comforting to hear that she’s lost none of that brilliant dichotomy in her brief time away.

“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind,” Mitski said in a statement. “It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

‘Working for the Knife’ isn’t technically Mitski’s first new music in three years, as the artist contributed the song ‘Cop Car’ to the soundtrack for the 2020 film The Turning. She also provided the soundtracks for the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, but that was released as a cassette/vinyl exclusive and has yet to appear on any streaming services.

Along with the new track, Mitski has also announced a return to the live stage with a tour that will take the artist across the US, UK, and Europe. Starting in Asheville, North Carolina in February, Mitski will spend the entirety of Spring 2022 winding her way through North America and Europe, with the tour coming to a close in Denmark in May.

Check out the video for ‘Working for the Knife’, plus Mitski’s 2022 tour dates, down below.

Mitski 2022 US and European tour dates:

02/17 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/21 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/22 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/24 Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

02/25 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/26 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

02/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

03/04 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/09 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/14 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/15 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/19 Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

03/21 Boston, MA @ TBD

03/24 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/26 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/30 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/21 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

04/22 Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

04/23 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/26 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/28 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

04/30 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/02 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/03 Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

05/04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/06 Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

05/07 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/09 Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/10 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/12 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

05/15 Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/17 Vienna, AU @ WUK

05/18 Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

05/19 Munich, DE @ Strom

