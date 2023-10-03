Mitski lands first Billboard Hot 100 hit









Japanese-American indie star Mitski has officially landed her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘My Love Mine All Mine’.

The final single from the artist’s most recent release, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, got a major boost from an accompanying music video released the same day as the album.

Like most of Mitski’s songs, ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ hit hard with her dedicated fanbase and got some respectable attention on TikTok. Clairo also released a cover of the song shortly after its release, giving it some major indie crossover exposure.

All of that attention was enough to boost ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ all the way to number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Mitski her first genuine pop chart hit of her career.

Mitski isn’t a complete stranger to the Billboard charts. Her previous album, Laurel Hell, hit number five on the Billboard 200 album chart. Three different singles from that album also landed in the top ten of the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, with ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ topping the chart.

‘My Love Mine All Mine’ is also a top 40 hit in the UK, with the song currently sitting at number 36 on that country’s pop singles chart. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We has so far peaked at number four on the UK Album Charts and number 12 on the Billboard 200.

Check out ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ down below.