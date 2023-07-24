Mitski announces new album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’









Mitski has announced that her new album will be called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, with the lead single to arrive on Wednesday, July 26th.

The announcement came via her official newsletter, which featured a voice memo from the singer.

The musician shared: “Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out. It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

The message did not reveal the name of the first single or the planned release date for the record. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We will mark the singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album, following on from the success of Laurel Hell in the spring of last year.

Laurel Hell saw Mitski venture into synth-pop, incorporating electronic influences into her sad girl folk-indie sound. Within a week of release, the record became her highest-selling in the US. It sold 17,000 copies on vinyl, which also made her the artist with the biggest vinyl sales since Adele’s 30 sold 35,000 copies.

In a review of her last full-length release, Far Out wrote: “Laurel Hell invites you to trudge through the wasteland, relating to the trials and tribulations while being an equal part of the triumphs. Some might focus on the sombre setting without realising that the album is actually about escaping from that place, especially if the feeling of liberation doesn’t follow. If Be The Cowboy was about transcending the world by being yourself, Laurel Hell is about surviving when reality kicks. It’s not as heartwarming, but it’s incredibly vital, and because of that Mitski has created her most important album yet.”

Listen to Mitski’s album announcement below.