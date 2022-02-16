Mitski's 'Laurel Hell' becomes the biggest selling album in America









New figures have confirmed that, in the first week of its release, Mitski’s new album, Laurel Hell, was the biggest selling record in America. Released on February 4th, the record is currently sitting at number five on the Billboard 200 chart, just behind albums by Gunna, Yo Gotti, Morgan Wallen, as well as the Encanto soundtrack.

Despite not hitting number one, Laurel Hell has outranked every other album on the list in terms of pure sales numbers. Billboard confirmed that of 36,000 album units, 24,000 were sales. These figures do not include units made up buy streaming figures or purchases of individual tracks.

Incredibly, 17,000 of those sales were on vinyl, earning Mitski the biggest vinyl sales since Adele managed to sell 35,000 vinyl copies of her album, 30, in just seven days in 2021. In the UK, meanwhile, Laurel Hell has reached number three on the Official UK Independent Album Charts and number six in the Official UK Albums Charts

In an 8.8 point review of Laurel Hell, Far Out wrote: “Laurel Hell invites you to trudge through the wasteland, relating to the trials and tribulations while being an equal part of the triumphs. Some might focus on the sombre setting without realising that the album is actually about escaping from that place, especially if the feeling of liberation doesn’t follow. If Be The Cowboy was about transcending the world by being yourself, Laurel Hell is about surviving when reality kicks. It’s not as heartwarming, but it’s incredibly vital, and because of that Mitski has created her most important album yet.”

The success of Mitski’s latest studio effort surely comes as a relief to the singer-songwriter herself, who recently said that she felt “absolutely terrible” about returning to music. After announcing that she would be taking a break from music in 2019, Mitski returned to the stage last year with her single ‘Working For The Knife’. In a recent interview with the BBC, she said: “How does it feel to be releasing a record again? Terrible,” she told the BBC. “Absolutely terrible. It’s like, ‘Oh Jesus, here we go again. I thought I was having fun and now it’s no fun anymore.”

Stream the album, below.