Minnie Driver to head up US remake of ‘Peep Show’









Minnie Driver and Amandla Jahava have been confirmed for the two lead roles in a US remake of the beloved British sitcom Peep Show. The reboot of Jesse Armstrong, Andrew O’Connor and Sam Bain’s trailblazing point-of-view comedy show is to be developed and aired by FX.

The pilot was initially originally commissioned by FX in December 2022. It was written by leading producer and showrunner Stefani Robinson and has now been greenlit with Yana Gorskaya, famed for her work on What We Do in the Shadows, in the director’s chair.

The official logline reads: “Taking inspiration from the original UK series’ Peep Show’ and its unique narrative format, the pilot follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.”

The show will mark a return to FX for Minnie Driver, the actress best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Good Will Hunting. She previously appeared on the cable network’s acclaimed drama series The Riches. Driver’s other notable feature credits include Circle of Friends, Rosaline, and Amazon’s Cinderella adaption.

Driver is joined by co-star Jahava, who graduated with her MFA from Yale in 2019 and has since made tracks with appearances in How to Make Love to a Black Woman at Showtime and DMZ at HBO Max, among other smaller roles.

Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, two co-creators of the original Peep Show series, will join Robinson and executive producer Dianne McGunigle, to helm the US adaption. With their experience, it is hoped that the hit Channel 4 sitcom, which starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb over nine series between 2003 and 2015, can make a similar dent across the Atlantic.

See more Happy news. No pressure re-making comedy gold though , obviously . @FXNetworks #peepshow pic.twitter.com/S67oV0KAyt — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 13, 2023