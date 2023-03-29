Minnie Driver doesn’t want a ‘Good Will Hunting’ sequel: “I think that should be left alone”









In 1997, Minnie Driver starred in Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting, a movie which received nine Academy Award nominations, taking home ‘Best Original Screenplay’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Robin Williams. Against a $10million budget, the movie grossed a whopping $225 million, making it one of the year’s most successful releases.

Recently, the Academy Awards have celebrated sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water, which has opened up a conversation around the potential creation of other sequels. In an interview with ComicBook Driver discussed her thoughts on the possibility of a Good Will Hunting follow-up.

She explained: “I think that movie needs to exist. I think I understand that it is so current to do that. I think some things should just remain beautiful and perfect in their existence.”

“And I just… I don’t know. Like I’d want to see a sequel to Grosse Pointe Blank. I’d want to see what… I mean, I know Barry kind of covered a lot of territory about what happens to hitmen who try and get out and then end up not being able to get out. But I think Good Will Hunting, I think that should be left alone,” the actor continued.

Driver is not opposed to sequels, stating: “I mean it’s delicious thinking that you can answer a story and see where people are. We’ve been talking actually about Circle of Friends, about making a sequel to Circle of Friends, which I would really, I think that would also be kind of amazing.”