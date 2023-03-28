Ben Affleck turns down script for ‘Good Will Hunting 2’









Over two decades after the original film, Ben Affleck has mentioned getting a script for a sequel to Good Will Hunting before turning it down.

The original 1997 film followed Matt Damon as Will Hunting, a janitor with a gift for maths whose talent is fostered by psychologist Sean (Robin Williams), meanwhile, Affleck plays Hunting’s rough-and-tumble friend, Chuckie Sullivan. The film went on to win two Oscars, including ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’.

At the premiere of the movie Air, Damon mentioned Affleck getting pitched the idea for a sequel to the film, telling Variety, “I shit you not — that happened. He told me today. He was like, ‘You’re not going to believe what I heard.’ This was a flat-out sequel. I don’t get it”. After being questioned about it, Affleck dismissed any idea for a sequel, saying, “Matt is always telling stories that he should not be telling. It’s not a sequel we’re going to pursue”.

Along with their starring roles, Affleck and Damon both wrote the premise of Good Will Hunting, with the film since becoming a favourite of critics and fans alike. Since then, Affleck has moved behind the camera to direct, making critically acclaimed films such as Argo and Gone Baby Gone.

The upcoming film Air is also an Affleck-directed project and the first time that he and Damon have worked with each other since Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel in 2021. Air arrives in theatres on April 5th, 2023.