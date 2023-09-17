Millie Bobby Brown wants a movie adaptation of her book ‘Nineteen Steps’









Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown released her debut novel Nineteen Steps earlier this week, and has revealed a film adaptation “was the intention behind it”.

In an appearance on Lorraine, Brown touched on the inspiration behind the book, which is based on her own family history. “My nan told me the stories when I couldn’t sleep at night and I think, for a while, and maybe until I was eight, I didn’t think they were real,” she said.

Adding: “And then I slowly realised that these were things that happened to her in her childhood, during World War Two.” The book is set in Bethnal Green, a place Brown’s grandmother lived, and where the actor often spent summers.

She said: “It was amazing just to go back and to reminisce on all that nostalgia, but it’s a really important place to her and to our whole family.”

Lorraine asked if she had plans to take her story to the silver screen, to which an enthusiastic Brown replied: “Yes, definitely. That was the intention behind it. Naturally, I just want to create more, so, yes, this is a great foundation.”

She added that the personal connection was a very rewarding element of writing Nineteen Steps, saying she “gravitated” towards telling stories that meant something to her, and offered a “more woman-centric” perspective.

“I’m very, very committed to moving people with what I do,” she added, before opening up about how “healing” and “therapeutic” it was to record the audiobook for the the novel. However, as of yet, no film plans have been confirmed from a production perspective.