Millie Bobby Brown to release debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’









Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown is set to release her debut novel later this year. Brown has written a historical work of fiction inspired by her family’s own history. The novel is called Nineteen Steps and is set to release on September 12th.

Discussing her first novel, Brown said (per The Hollywood Reporter), “Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart.” Brown’s grandmother had survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster. She added, “I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive.”

Liz Stein, the executive editor at publisher William Morrow, said of the book, “Nineteen Steps is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit. Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community”.

Stein added, “I was incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war.” As well as the new book, Brown has a number of new projects on the line, including a new fantasy film entitled Damsel, which is set to release on Netflix sometime soon.