Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ is “preventing” her career









As Stranger Things prepares to unleash its final season on Netflix, star Millie Bobby Brown has admitted to feeling a sense of relief in leaving the series behind.

Brown has become the standout star of the Netflix series as the supernatural girl, Eleven. However, she has said that her role as one of the show’s leads has left her feeling creatively stifled and claims it has stopped her career from progressing.

When speaking to Glamour, Brown explained how she wants to pursue other projects beyond the city of Hawkins, Indiana, saying, “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye’”.

Outside of the hit Netflix series, Brown has also been able to flex her acting chops in feature films as well. Originally working in the Godzilla franchise, she has become known as the star of the Netflix film Enola Holmes, starring opposite Henry Cavill’s take on the classic detective.

Even though Brown remarked she isn’t going to feel regretful about leaving Stranger Things, she has been thankful to the cast and crew for the lessons that she’s learned, which gave her the tools to become better at her craft.

Towards the end of season four, the main cast has seen their town get split apart at the hands of the villainous presence, Vecna. As the group prepare for the next season, Eleven is sure to play a pivotal role in what the fate of Indiana and the world has in store.

As of yet, no release for Stranger Things season five has been announced.