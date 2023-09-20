Millie Bobby Brown names her favourite movie of all time









Without the beloved sci-fi TV series Stranger Things, it’s fair to say that Netflix probably wouldn’t be quite as successful as it is today. Magnetising subscribers from all across the globe, the series, which paid homage to the classic genre flicks of the 1970s, also brought a new generation of acting talent, introducing such names as Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin.

Whilst each and every young actor went on to become a global star as a result of the show, which started in 2016 and continues to thrive to this very day, it is Brown who plays the mysterious hero Eleven, who has arguably come out on top. As a child star, she rose the ranks with minor appearances in Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy in 2015 before Netflix came calling one year later.

Four series later, Brown is a household name, with her profile having swelled to such a point that she has taken to Hollywood, taking starring roles in her own Enola Holmes franchise whilst gearing up for future collaborations with the Russo brothers, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Wanuri Kahiu. Further still, in 2023, she released her debut novel, the romance tale Nineteen Steps.

As a result, Brown has assembled a strong legion of largely young fans who are constantly keen to hear her recommendations for the greatest pieces of pop culture.

Such favourites were discussed in a conversation that Brown had with her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, with the pair revealing their two favourite movies of all time. First up was Brown, who revealed after much secrecy that her personal pick was Pixar’s 2009 Oscar-nominated animation Up, which enraptured fans and critics alike upon its release thanks to its strong emotional core.

Well-known for its masterful opening ten minutes or so in which the love between two souls is passionately chronicled, Up tells the story of a disgruntled elderly man whose life is transformed when he mistakenly takes a young boy scout on an adventure beyond the clouds. With voicework from Edward Asner and Christopher Plummer, Up is a wonderful piece of cinema.

Elsewhere, Schnapp also picked a beloved piece of modern animation, opting for the 2016 Disney flick Moana. Set in Ancient Polynesia, the film, which follows a curse that threatens life on a peaceful island, features voice work from the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Temuera Morrison.

Take a look at the trailer for Millie Bobby Brown’s favourite movie below, Pixar’s 2009 masterpiece, Up.