Miles Kane shares brand new single 'Caroline'

British indie rocker Miles Kane has released the latest taste of his upcoming LP Change The Show with the new single ‘Caroline’.
Fuzzy and psychedelic, ‘Caroline’ is light guitar rock at its brightest and silliest. What does it mean for something to be “problematic cosmological”?Why is Kane bringing up the Spanish Inquisition? Does any of this make any sense? Hell no, but also who cares, because ‘Caroline’ is a wonderfully wonky good time, complete with saxophones.
“‘Caroline’ is a song about reaching out to someone to tell them they are special and loved,” Kane explains in a press release. “It’s so important for us to communicate with each other at the good and the bad times, even when it’s hard to do so.”
‘Caroline’ is the second taste of the new LP that we’ve gotten in the past few weeks. ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ was dropped about a month ago, and Kane is already playing shows in order to build some momentum. He teased the inclusion of a few Last Shadow Puppet songs and made good on it by including ‘Aviation’ and ‘Standing Next To Me’ at his most recent gig in London on the 15th.
For the future, Kane also has a UK tour lined up for the first two months of 2022. You can check out the lyric video for ‘Caroline’, plus the UK tour dates, down below.
Change The Show is set for a January 21 release.
Miles Kane 2022 UK tour dates:
January
- Fri 28th – Manchester, Albert Hall
- Mon 31st – Sheffield, The Leadmill
February
- Tues 1st – Leeds, O2 Academy
- Thurs 3rd – Newcastle, O2 Academy
- Fri 4th – Glasgow, O2 Academy
- Sat 5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute
- Mon 7th – Cardiff, The Tramshed
- Tues 8th – Bristol, O2 Academy
- Thurs 10th – Oxford, O2 Academy 1
- Fri 11th – Southampton, Engine Rooms
- Sat 12th – Norwich, The Waterfront
- Mon 14th – Cambridge, Cambridge Junction
- Tues 15th – Northampton, Roadmender
- Weds 16th – London, Roundhouse
- Fri 18th – Nottingham, Rock City
- Sat 19th – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1