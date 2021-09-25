Miles Kane shares brand new single 'Caroline'







Miles Kane - 'Caroline' 7.2

British indie rocker Miles Kane has released the latest taste of his upcoming LP Change The Show with the new single ‘Caroline’.

Fuzzy and psychedelic, ‘Caroline’ is light guitar rock at its brightest and silliest. What does it mean for something to be “problematic cosmological”?Why is Kane bringing up the Spanish Inquisition? Does any of this make any sense? Hell no, but also who cares, because ‘Caroline’ is a wonderfully wonky good time, complete with saxophones.

“‘Caroline’ is a song about reaching out to someone to tell them they are special and loved,” Kane explains in a press release. “It’s so important for us to communicate with each other at the good and the bad times, even when it’s hard to do so.”

‘Caroline’ is the second taste of the new LP that we’ve gotten in the past few weeks. ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ was dropped about a month ago, and Kane is already playing shows in order to build some momentum. He teased the inclusion of a few Last Shadow Puppet songs and made good on it by including ‘Aviation’ and ‘Standing Next To Me’ at his most recent gig in London on the 15th.

For the future, Kane also has a UK tour lined up for the first two months of 2022. You can check out the lyric video for ‘Caroline’, plus the UK tour dates, down below.

Change The Show is set for a January 21 release.

Miles Kane 2022 UK tour dates:

January

Fri 28th – Manchester, Albert Hall

Mon 31st – Sheffield, The Leadmill

February

Tues 1st – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thurs 3rd – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Fri 4th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Sat 5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 7th – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Tues 8th – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thurs 10th – Oxford, O2 Academy 1

Fri 11th – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sat 12th – Norwich, The Waterfront

Mon 14th – Cambridge, Cambridge Junction

Tues 15th – Northampton, Roadmender

Weds 16th – London, Roundhouse

Fri 18th – Nottingham, Rock City

Sat 19th – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1

