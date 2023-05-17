Miles Kane shares new single ‘Baggio’









Miles Kane has paid homage to Italian footballing legend Roberto Baggio on his new single ‘Baggio’.

In a statement, Kane recalled being captivated by seeing Baggio on television as a child, and credits him for helping him “grow into who I am today”. On the track, Kane echoes a similar sentiment as he sweetly sings, “Baggio you’re showing me the way to go, When I was feeling lost and low, I used to sit and watch you steal the show”.

Kane says of the new track: “I was eight years old when I first saw Baggio on TV, it was during the 1994 World Cup. I was taken back by his presence, his look and his talent. It was the first time I’d seen a man look so different and unique.

“Seeing Baggio led me to be obsessed with that Italian football team for many years later. They made me want to grow my hair and I think that was the start of me getting obsessed with clothes, fashion and all things Italian. It was the start of me wanting to grow into who I am today.”

The new track is the second taster from Kane’s forthcoming new album One Man Band, scheduled for release on August 4th via Modern Sky Records. The LP is produced by Kane’s cousin, The Coral frontman James Skelly.

Of the new album, Kane added: “Making the album back in Liverpool with my family really helped to bring this out of me. We left no stone unturned. Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards, and this album helped me rediscover why I picked up a guitar in the first place. This album is like a brand new, yet somehow familiar leather jacket. A comforting melting pot of all the music that has inspired and continues to inspire me every day.”

Listen to ‘Baggio’ below.