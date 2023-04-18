Miles Kane announces new album with lead single ‘Troubled Son’









Miles Kane has revealed that he is set to release his latest solo album, One Man Band. He has launched the new record with the lead single ‘Troubled Son’.

“It’s about the struggle we all have in life,” Kane said of the debut track. “Sometimes we have our shit together and sometimes we don’t. This is me acknowledging my faults and my fears and showing the journey I’m taking as I try to figure it all out.”

The track hints at what is to come from the album as Kane looks to return to hooky choruses. As he has explained: “Making the album back in Liverpool with my family really helped to bring this out of me.”

Adding: “We left no stone unturned. Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards, and this album helped me rediscover why I picked up a guitar in the first place.

Concluding: “This album is like a brand new, yet somehow familiar leather jacket. A comforting melting pot of all the music that has inspired and continues to inspire me every day. Let me sing about the brighter days and help keep the darkness from your door.”

The album is produced by The Coral’s James Skelly and features contributions from Andy Burrow, Keiran Shudall of Circa Waves, Tom Ogden of Blossoms, and regular collaborator, Jamie Biles.

One Man Band is due for release on August 4th via Modern Sky Records.